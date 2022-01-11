Skybound Animation Sets Marge Dean as Studio Head

Skybound Animation has a new boss. Marge Dean has been named head of the studio, which is known for Amazon’s animated adaptation of Invincible. In the role, Dean will oversee production of new animated content, which includes seasons two and three of Invincible, on which she joins the team as executive producer.

“I’ve always admired Skybound’s creator-driven spirit, and it’s a company rich with content,” said Dean in a statement. “I’m excited to join the company during this phase of growth and evolution, and look forward to working closely with Skybound leadership and creative teams on these amazing properties.”

Dean was previously head of studio at Crunchyroll, the anime streaming giant. Prior to Crunchyroll, she was general manager for the stop-motion studio Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, which saw her win an Emmy for Robot Chicken. Dean’s work history includes time at Columbia-TriStar TV, Warner Bros. Animation and Mattel’s Playground Production. In addition to her work as an animation executive, she serves as president of Women in Animation, the group focused on advancing women and underrepresented genders in animation.

“Marge Dean is a respected authority in the world of animation, and her veteran leadership is critical for the growth of our original and franchise animation content,” said David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment. “We believe Marge’s presence is a huge boost to secure top animation talent across the Skybound portfolio.”

Skybound Animation is an arm of Skybound Entertainment, the company that is home to franchises associated with superstar comic book writer Robert Kirkman, the scribe behind Invincible and The Walking Dead. The animated Invincible centers on the 17-year-old son (Steven Yeun) of a powerful superhero (J.K. Simmons) who starts to manifest powers of his own. It concluded its eight-episode first season last year.