Skydance Lands $400M Investment to Expand Animation, Sports, Interactive Ambitions

Nearly five months after launching Top Gun: Maverick in theaters, where it would jet off to become the top grossing film globally so far this year with $1.4 billion, producer David Ellison has landed a new investor to broaden his firm’s entertainment ambitions.

The mogul’s Skydance Media said Thursday it secured $400 million in funding led by investment firm KKR and existing backers, including the Ellison family, private equity firm RedBird Capital and China-based entertainment conglomerate Tencent. Stakeholders in the deal now value the company at $4 billion-plus, up from $2.3 billion less than three years ago when RedBird and South Korean media giant CJ ENM took a minority stake in the company. The Ellison family will still hold a majority share and control of Skydance.

David Ellison, the son of billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and sibling of Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison, launched what was originally called Skydance Productions in 2010 and kicked off the firm’s co-financing efforts by backing the Coen brothers’ adaptation of True Grit. But it was a move to co-finance Paramount and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which grossed nearly $700 million worldwide, that helped set the tone for early, populist Skydance collaborations with Paramount, including World War Z, Star Trek Into Darkness and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Three years after launch, Skydance expanded into television, going on to back series like Jack Ryan and Reacher (at Amazon), Grace and Frankie (at Netflix) and Foundation (at Apple). The firm broadened its ambitions in 2016, launching subsidiary Skydance Interactive after buying developer The Workshop with an eye toward mining its IP in the gaming and virtual reality space. Skydance now has two interactive game teams, one focused on titles like VR shooter The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and original Behemoth, and another on AAA titles for Marvel and Lucasfilm.

The Santa Monica-based Skydance, which now has 1,200 staffers in total, plans to use the investment to scale its John Lasseter-led animation efforts as well as build out its sports division (launched in January this year) and interactive efforts. “Our animation group today stands at 900 people globally. We’re scaling our capabilities to two pictures a year, so we’re going to be expanding our studio to be able to accommodate that,” Ellison tells The Hollywood Reporter. Its animation roster includes the Brad Bird-directed Ray Gunn, a Vicky Jenson-helmed musical titled Spellbound and Nathan Greno’s feature Pookoo.

To turbocharge its nascent sports division, Ellison explains, “the idea is to build a crossplatform, all-sports content studio that can create sports-focused content across scripted, unscripted and interactive entertainment.” That division’s launch project is an untitled, Ben Affleck-directed sports marketing feature that centers on Nike’s sneaker-driven pursuit of Michael Jordan as a superstar client. Ellison added in a statement that Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital “has championed our sports strategy” ahead of the investment round closing.

Skydance’s $400 million funding round marks the latest move by private equity firms eying star-driven or IP-flush production companies as smart investment bets. Since asset manager Blackstone bankrolled former Disney execs Tom Staggs’ and Kevin Mayer’s bid to roll up production companies — beginning with an acquisition of Reese Witherspoon’s banner Hello Sunshine last August in a deal valued at $900 million — multiple shingles have hung “for sale” or “seeking investment” signs on their doors. Weeks after the Hello Sunshine deal, RedBird Capital led investment in LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill production company, valuing the NBA star’s firm at $725 million.

In January, Apollo Private Equity Funds poured $760 million into Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong producer Legendary Entertainment. And Staggs and Mayer’s Candle Media went on to buy a stake in Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Westbrook Media as well as snap up Spanish-language studio Exile Content, Fauda producer Faraway Road and Cocomelon owner Moonbug. Meanwhile, mogul Peter Chernin launched his own content studio roll-up, The North Road Company, with $300 million in debt from Apollo and $500 million from Providence Equity Partners. Moonlight and Euphoria producer A24 took a $225 million investment from growth equity firm Stripes that valued the company at $2.25 billion and Kevin Hart landed $100 million from private equity firm Abry Partners to launch his Hartbeat banner.

Others, like Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, indie distributor Neon, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment and The Matrix backer Village Roadshow, have been cited as exploring investment options but haven’t yet unveiled deals.

At the beginning of this year, Skydance ended its decade-long agreement with Paramount and signed a non-exclusive first-look deal with Apple Original Films that kept the rights to IP developed to fuel adaptations in other media (like games). Films that are part of that Apple pact include action comedy The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg, romantic action film Ghosted, with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, as well as The Gorge, from director Scott Derrickson and stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy. Skydance is still working with Paramount on its legacy franchises like Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, the Tom Clancy universe and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And, of course, there’s any future Top Gun project that the company could plan, in talks with star-producer Tom Cruise.

Speaking to the private equity interest in Skydance, Ellison describes his firm as “a diversified media company that’s growing and scaling across divisions with a real focus on wanting to reach the broadest audience possible.” KKR partner Ted Oberwager added in a statement that “we are only in the early stages” of what Skydance can build “across TV, film, animation, gaming and sports.”