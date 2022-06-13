Comcast, Paramount’s European Streaming Venture SkyShowtime Names Jon Farrar Head of Programming

SkyShowtime, the European streaming joint venture of Comcast and Paramount Global, has named Jon Farrar, who has served in key roles at BBC commercial arm BBC Studios, head of programming.

Farrar led the direct-to-consumer programming strategy at the company as global VOD director and editor-in-chief of North American SVOD service BBC Select.

Paramount and Comcast had in August struck a deal to launch a new subscription video-on-demand service in more than 20 European territories, including Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, this year. The territories encompass 90 million homes.

In January, the partners named Monty Sarhan the CEO of the joint streaming business. The executive, who had joined Comcast Cable in late 2019 as senior vp content acquisition after working at Epix, also has experience at Viacom, which merged with CBS in late 2019, with the combined company earlier this year rebranding as Paramount. Based in London, Sarhan reports to the board of SkyShowtime, which is using a combination of the brand names of Comcast’s European pay TV giant Sky and Paramount’s Showtime.

SkyShowtime will ultimately be available in the following markets: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

“SkyShowtime’s vast offering will span 10,000 hours of content across all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, documentaries/factual content, and more,” the venture partners said in early February when they received regulatory clearance for the streaming venture.

Sky Group CEO Dana Strong last year touted SkyShowtime, saying it would “combine the best of the U.S. and Europe with iconic brands and world-class entertainment for millions of consumers,” providing 10,000-plus hours of entertainment.