SkyShowtime Sets Feb. 14 Launches in 8 Markets

SkyShowtime, the European streaming joint venture of Comcast and Paramount Global, will continue its rollout with its biggest expansion to date via its launch in eight new markets across Central and Eastern Europe on Feb. 14.

The streamer said on Tuesday that it would debut on that day in Albania, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. This will bring its reach to 20 of its 22 targeted markets.

“Customers across these launch markets will have access to exclusive television premieres of first-run theatrical films from Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, new and exclusive scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of iconic library titles and box sets from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock – all streaming in one place,” the company said.” SkyShowtime will also feature local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets. The company recently announced a deal acquiring 21 original series from HBO Max in Europe, including new series that will be premiering in 2023 as SkyShowtime originals.”

For example, from launch, local audiences will have access to such films as Downton Abbey: A New Era, Jurassic World Dominion, Ray Donovan: The Movie, The Northman and Top Gun: Maverick, as well as such series as Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Halo, American Gigolo, Law & Order season 21, Mayor of Kingstown seasons 1 and 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Fear Index, The First Lady, The Midwich Cuckoos, Tulsa King and Vampire Academy.

“Launching SkyShowtime in eight new markets is such an incredible way to kick off the year,” said SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “This is our biggest launch to date, and I am extremely excited to build upon the ongoing success of the service which has already launched across the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal and a number of Adria regions.”

Added Gabor Harsanyi, SkyShowtime’s regional general manager for Central and Eastern Europe: “SkyShowtime delivers a roster of incredible content. We are proud to bring our new customers across Central and Eastern Europe new and exclusive access to the latest series and biggest blockbuster movies from our iconic and world-renowned studios, as well as local and original programming that will resonate with our audiences.”

Pricing varies by market. In Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Slovakia, SkyShowtime will be available for €5.99 ($6.48) per month. In Romania, the service will cost €3.99 ($4.32) a month.