SkyShowtime Sets Feb. 28 Launches in Final Markets Andorra and Spain

SkyShowtime, the European streaming joint venture of Comcast and Paramount Global, embarked on its biggest expansion to date on Tuesday via its launch in eight new markets across Central and Eastern Europe and said it would complete its rollout on Feb. 28 with debuts in Andorra and Spain.

“In the space of just five months, SkyShowtime has launched in over 20 markets across Europe,” said SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan. “I’m extremely proud of the entire team who have worked so hard to make this a reality. We are dedicated to these markets and excited to bring new customers the entertainment they love at a price they will love. From the latest series and blockbuster movies from our iconic and world-renowned studios to original programming, SkyShowtime is the next great streaming service for Europe.”

The streamer on Tuesday became available in Albania, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, bringing its reach to 20 of its 22 targeted markets.

SkyShowtime’s rollout had started in September in the Nordics with launches in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. After hitting The Netherlands and Portugal in October, it moved into Bosnia & Herzegovonia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia in December.

SkyShowtime provides TV premieres of first-run theatrical films from Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, new and exclusive scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of library titles and box sets from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky Studios and Peacock. SkyShowtime also features local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets. The company recently unveiled a deal acquiring 21 original series from HBO Max in Europe, including new series that will be premiering in 2023 as SkyShowtime originals.”

The streamer said on Tuesday that two Spanish-language originals would be hitting the service shortly, namely Bosé and Los Enviados. Additionally, it unveiled that several new and exclusive series would be premiering on SkyShowtime over the coming months, including Fatal Attraction, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, A Town Called Malice, Lioness and Rabbit Hole. “Yellowstone season 5 part B will also be premiering in the coming months,” it highlighted.