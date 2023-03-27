Snap Hires Top Ad Executive From Microsoft

Snap has hired a top advertising executive from Microsoft to oversee its ad sales across the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Rob Wilk was most recently the corporate vp for Microsoft Advertising, where he oversaw a team of nearly 2,000 employees and a division where annual revenue crossed $10 billion. Prior to his eight-year career at Microsoft, Wilk held advertising roles at Foursquare and Yahoo.

At Snap, Wilk will lead ad sales for the Americas in the newly created role of president of Americas. Based in New York, Wilk will report up to Snap COO Jerry Hunter.

“Rob came to us through an extensive search across the industry for many months, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him to Snap,” Hunter said in a memo to staff. “We were impressed not only with Rob’s hands-on experience building a large and growing advertising business, but also his approach to leading customer-centric sales teams and developing strong, sustained customer relationships.”

Wilk’s hire comes as Snap rebuilds its advertising team following the exits of former chief business officer Jeremi Gorman and vp sales Peter Naylor, both of whom decamped to Netflix last summer to oversee the streamer’s nascent ad business. Since then, Snap has hired the former Google executive Ronan Harris to lead ad sales for the EMEA region and former Hotstar CEO and Meta India vp Ajit Mohan for the APAC region.

Last month, former Meta executive Doug Fraser joined the Snap team as vp business planning and operations.