Snapchat Inks Content Partnerships With Women’s World Cup, NBCUniversal

Snapchat unveiled two new content partnerships and a tool to better pair brands with social media stars at their NewFronts presentation on Tuesday.

The social media app will launch a new partnership with the Women’s World Cup, which will see exclusive content available across Snapchat’s Stories, Spotlight and Camera, as well as a partnership with NBCUniversal during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Olympic content will include daily stories at the Olympics and Paralympics and more. These join existing partnerships on the social media app with the NFL, NBA and WNBA.

The social media app also unveiled the Collab Studio, which will pair brands with top creators and public figures on the platform. The studio will initially offer managed service production from four production partners: Studio71, Beeline by Brat TV, Influential and Whalar. Those partners will help brands identify the best Snap Stars for their products in order to produce sponsored stories and other advertisements.

Snapchat announced the launch of First Story advertising, which allows advertisers to reserve the first Snap advertisement (either the first six-second non-skip Commercial or first Sponsored AR Lens, with a potential daily reach of more than 50 million in the U.S.) seen by a user of the social media platform. Warner Bros. will be the first advertiser to use this for a global takeover for their upcoming film, The Flash.

The company also announced the global launch of ads in Spotlight, the tab that showcases short-form videos in a similar vein to TikTok.

“Snapchat is all about real relationships, and where over 750 million people come every month to build connections and have fun with friends, families, and their favorite creators,” said Rob Wilk, Snap’s president of Americas. “We’re thrilled to share at NewFronts how those real relationships drive real influence for brands as we announce new innovations and features across Stories, Spotlight, Creators, My AI, and more.”

Like many other companies, the tech company has been experimenting with artificial intelligence. Last month, Snap unveiled an AI-powered chatbot, called My AI. The chatbot can suggest relevant AR Lenses and recommend places on the Snap Map. The company is looking to expand its offering and is currently in early testing for having My AI introduce relevant sponsored links into conversations and surfacing mobile videos powered by conversational intent.