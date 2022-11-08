Snoop Dogg Signs With WME

WME has signed hip hop mogul and Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg for representation in all areas.

Dogg has business interests in entertainment, esports, fashion, food and beverage, cannabis, Web3 and tech industries. WME will work with the rap star and leverage the Endeavor network to accelerate opportunities across all his business and philanthropic interests.

“WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further. I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment,” he said in a statement.

Dogg has released 20 studio albums, sold over 40 million albums worldwide, led the Billboard charts and received 20 Grammy nominations. In March 2022, he acquired the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group, a firm that is controlled by private equity funds managed by Blackstone. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The legendary hip hop label represented releases for big name artists like Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur, and was Dogg’s debut record label. At Death Row, Dogg is handling all label and catalog related business in music, film, apparel, and merchandise, while also signing new artists and re-releasing Death Row legacy music.

He is also in development on a Death Row TV series. Dogg recently served as executive creative and strategic advisor at Def Jam, where he focused on A&R and creative development. He also has partnership deals with major studios and networks, including TBS, Netflix and VH1.

Dogg is producing film projects that include MGM’s The Underdoggs with Kenya Barris, which he’ll also star in. He will produce The Underdoggs under his Death Row Pictures banner, with Barris, Mychelle Deschamps, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Jonathan Glickman also sharing the producer credits.

Dogg also starred in Netflix’s vampire comedy Day Shift with Jamie Foxx, which launched a kids show on YouTube named Doggyland. He executive produced the documentary When Claude Got Shot, VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, which he also co-hosted, MTV’s Mary + Jane, and Netflix’s Coach Snoop series.

His movie acting credits include Training Day, Half Baked, Soul Plane, and Dolemite Is My Name. Dogg’s TV credits include The Simpsons, Brothers and The Bernie Mac Show.

Dogg’s philanthropic works includes the Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit allowing inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer.