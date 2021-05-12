Social Impact Agency Propper Daley Adds 3 Senior Advisers

Social impact agency Propper Daley added three senior advisers to its team on Wednesday as it expands its Social Impact Reputation offering.

Eric Schultz, Adrienne Elrod, and Neelum Arya will support Propper Daley’s work with CEOs and brands as they navigate the new social issues landscape, define operating and governance principles, identify culture change opportunities and determine leadership approaches.

Propper Daley, founded in 2012 as one of the first social impact agencies, has strategized with more than 200 clients — including Activision, UBS, Viacom, John Legend, Kerry Washington and Shawn Mendes — to build outcome-oriented social impact programs and leverage culture to create meaningful, positive change. Within the past year, amid the pandemic and multiple movements for racial equality, the demand for corporations to take a stand on systemic inequities and social issues is higher than ever before.

“We are in an unprecedented moment in our society to rebuild the country in a just way and it will take all stakeholders to make the change. It is no longer an option for brands and CEOs to stand on the sidelines and take a neutral or silent position on critical social justice issues,” said Propper Daley CEO and President Greg Propper in a statement. “Every brand needs to identify clear corporate values and act in accordance with them, while creating meaningful and deep impact on issues they can authentically affect. Eric, Adrienne, and Neelum share a deep commitment to our mission, and bring a mix of experience in communications, politics, government, law, and social justice, which is exactly what we need to help our clients make meaningful social change while piercing public consciousness.”

With nearly two decades of experience at the highest levels of politics and government, Schultz navigates clients through the intertwined national media and political landscape. Separately, Schultz serves as a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, and counsels a range of corporate and nonprofit clients on expanding and enhancing their respective footprints in Washington.

Elrod most recently served as director of talent and external affairs for the Biden Inaugural Committee, where she helped conceptualize a hybrid virtual and in-person inauguration, managing a team that oversaw all aspects of talent recruitment and logistics for swearing-in performers and participants, as well as other ancillary and online events.

Arya has worked with the leading social justice organizations in the country, mastered multiple reform strategies, and has achieved reforms across numerous issue areas including health, juvenile and criminal justice, education, racial and ethnic disparities, and voting rights. Arya’s main role in the criminal justice field at present is serving as a policy adviser to Legend’s FreeAmerica campaign to end mass incarceration.

Propper Daley says it has seen a massive increase in demand as the world continues to rapidly change and corporate stakeholders increase their commitment to impact, averaging 30 percent year over year growth for the past few years. Offering clients a holistic and integrated approach to create measurable and outcome-oriented social impact in the world, the agency has been a driving force behind Got Your Six, a collective impact initiative between Hollywood studios and TV Networks and most major veteran serving organizations, and FreeAmerica, a program designed to change national conversations and policies around the criminal justice system.