Social Media Star Nailea Devora Signs at WME (Exclusive)

Mexican-American actor and social media content creator Nailea Devora has signed with WME for representation.

Most recently with UTA, Devora signed with WME to drive new acting opportunities, launch her podcast and build out her fashion brand. Best known for her comedy videos that launched on YouTube, the 20-year-old Texas-native has drawn over 17 million followers across her digital platforms, including around 8.4 million on TikTok.

Devora recently starred in photographer and music video director Sarah Bahbah’s short film “I ____ YOU” with Devora narrating and playing a character finding love after heartbreak. On TV, she played herself as a contestant on Secret Saboteurs, a gameshow where eight content creators compete in a game of intrigue, cunning, and lying to win a grand prize of $100,000.

The online influencer has struck partnerships with global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands like Dior, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Pacsun and L’Oréal Paris. As the daughter of Mexican immigrants, Devora touts her Latina roots and heritage and looks be a role model for her Latinx audiences, according to a statement from WME.

Devora continues to be represented by Mariam Rastegar and Adam Kaller and Lauren Partipillo Schwartz at HJTH.