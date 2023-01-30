Sony Veteran Martin Bachmann Joins Constantin Film Executive Board

German mini-major Constantin Film has named Martin Bachmann, the former managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment for German-speaking Europe, to its executive board.

Bachmann will start the role as of July 1 this year.

Inside the German film industry, Bachmann’s name is synonymous with Sony. He has worked with the U.S. major for more than three decades, holding various positions including as managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment Germany, Austria and Switzerland and managing director of local production division Deutsche Columbia Pictures. He has overseen the releases of some of Sony’s most successful films in the territory, including the Spider-Man and Jumanji franchises, the James Bond films from Casino Royale to Spectre, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His German-language production successes include local-language hits Anatomy, Who Am I, The Vampire Sisters and 25 KM/H.

Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of Constantin Film’s executive board, called Bachmann a “high-profile, experienced manager” and noted that his appointment that “will emphasize Constantin Film’s dedication to the worldwide theatrical film business.”

Noted Bachmann: “Constantin Film is the only studio in Germany which produces content for both the German and the International markets. The best filmmakers and creatives work there, and I am incredibly excited and very much looking forward to being a part of this company now, especially in view of the major chances, opportunities and challenges that present themselves to the entire entertainment business.”

Constantin, one of Europe’s leading independent producer/distributors, is known for such franchises as Resident Evil and the German-language school comedy films Suck Me Shakespeer (Fack ju Göhte).