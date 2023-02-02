Sony Pictures Animation to Move Office to Miracle Mile in 2024

Sony Pictures Animation is on the move.

The movie studio division led by president Kristine Belson — as well as affiliated VFX firm Imageworks and anime streaming service Crunchyroll — is set to depart its offices at The Culver Studios Building in Culver City for mid-Wilshire. Sony Pictures Animation’s lease at the location had been set to expire in May 2024. About 700 workers will be relocated in the move.

“After a comprehensive market search, I am pleased to report that we have signed a lease for approximately 225,000 square feet at Wilshire Courtyard, located at 5750 Wilshire Boulevard. We plan to relocate in April of 2024,” wrote Craig Schwartz, Sony Pictures evp of real estate and facilities, in a memo to staff on Feb. 2.

The move will bring the studio and its affiliates to another area, the Miracle Mile, populated by creative offices (NBCUniversal), museums (LACMA and the Academy Museum) as well as the SAG-AFTRA building, which is across the street from 5750 Wilshire Blvd. (The Hollywood Reporter‘s office, until a move in 2020, was in that same Wilshire Courtyard complex.)

The decision to exit its Culver City office, which had been Sony Pictures Animation’s base for 25 years, arrives after Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management snapped up the art deco-style complex at 9050 Washington Blvd in January 2021.

Schwartz added of the mid-Wilshire move: “The space will accommodate SPE’s businesses across four-stacked floors, providing increased proximity that encourages collaboration and improves connectivity. There will be a central dining area, a coffee bar private to SPE companies, a new state-of-the-art theater, and plenty of both private and public outdoor spaces with communal seating throughout the campus.”

Architecture firm RIOS is leading interior design at the new office, while real estate firm LPC West will manage the transition.