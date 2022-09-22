Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Tom McCarthy Retiring as Kimberly Jimenez Promoted to New Role

After more than three decades at Sony Pictures Entertainment, well known sound vet Tom “Tommy” McCarthy is retiring from his post as executive vp postproduction facilities. With the transition, Kimberly Jimenez has been promoted to senior vp postproduction services.

imenez is a 30-year sound vet who joined Sony in 2018, having previously worked in sound at NBC Universal, Soundelux and Todd-AO. “I look forward to seeing Kimberly’s continued leadership and commitment to our best-in-class postproduction team and facilities,” wrote Jon Hookstratten, exec vp administration and operations, in a Thursday staff memo in which he announced the news.

“Tommy is a legend in this business,” wrote Hookstratten of the retiring exec, noting that during McCarthy’s 32 years at Sony he “led the studio’s sound editorial and mixing departments, built SPE’s reputation as THE destination for postproduction services, and created an environment where creative talent could thrive.”

McCarthy began his career as a sound editor on such classic television shows as How the West Was Won, CHIPS and Logan’s Run. In 1992, he won an Oscar in sound editing for Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

He also served the community as past president of MPSE (Motion Picture Sound Editors) and a member of the Motion Picture Academy and Television Academy. He’s a past member of the Academy’s sound branch executive board.

The post business was part of his family. McCarthy’s father, Thomas J. McCarthy, was a picture editor who became executive vp worldwide postproduction for Columbia Pictures. His wife, Roxanne, worked as a sound editor and supervising sound editor for many years.