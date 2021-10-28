Sony Pictures Quarterly Profit Slips to $278 Million

Sony Pictures saw its fiscal second-quarter profit dip slightly to 31.6 billion yen($278 million), a decline of 3.7 percent from the same period a year ago when its profit amounted to 32.8 billion yen, which was $299 million according to exchange rates at the time.

Revenue was up significantly in the film unit, however, climbing 40 percent to 74.2 billion yen (or up 35 percent in U.S. dollars to $612 million).

Sony Corp. reported July-to-September earnings on Thursday at its headquarters in Tokyo. The Japanese company attributed the revenue gains at Sony Pictures to increased television licensing sales and the improved box office of its 2021 film slate, which in the current quarter also includes hit Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Sony recently completed its acquisition of anime streamer Crunchyroll, which also boosted sales across its media networks in the latest quarter. The company said advertising revenue in India also climbed.

Increased marketing expenses for theatrical film releases weighed on profits, though, as cinemas in key markets across the globe began to return to business as usual.

Sony Corp. has revised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts for Sony Pictures, citing further expected revenue gains resulting from the Crunchyroll acquisition, as well as improved motion picture sales. The company increased its profit forecast by 18 billion yen ($158 million) to 108 billion yen ($951 million) for the full fiscal year, which would be a 35 percent surge compared to the previous fiscal year’s profit, ended in March.

At the group level, Sony Corp.’s quarterly results were considerably less rosy, with profits halving from 459 billion yen in 2020 to $2.50 billion (283 billion yen) this year.