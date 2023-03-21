Sophia Anne Caruso Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Sophia Anne Caruso, who recently starred in the Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil, has signed with Gersh.

The actress, who played Sophie in the Netflix film, opposite Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Sofia Wylie, is also known for her roles on stage, including originating the role of Lydia in the 2019 production of Beetlejuice on Broadway and starring in David Bowie’s musical Lazarus, directed by Ivo Van Hove, at Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop and in London.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2016 play Blackbird, starring Michelle Williams and Jeff Daniels.

Caruso will return to Broadway this spring in the new thriller, Grey House, directed by Joe Mantello. She stars opposite Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks and Millicent Simmonds.

She has also appeared on screen in Jack of the Red Hearts, opposite Anna Sophia Robb and the independent feature 37.

Caruso is also repped by Brookside Artists Management and the law firm Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.