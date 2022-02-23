SpaceX Astronaut Hayley Arceneaux Signs With CAA, Brillstein (Exclusive)

Hayley Arceneaux, a pediatric cancer survivor who helped pilot SpaceX’s all-civilian mission Inspiration4, has signed with CAA and Brillstein Entertainment for representation.

Arceneaux was one of four crew members, all civilians, for the SpaceX flight that circled the globe every 90 minutes at more than 17,000 mph for three days in Sept. 2021. The mission aimed in part to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where Arceneaux also works as a physician assistant for pediatric cancer patients.

Arceneaux and her fellow crew members’ journey was documented in the Netflix series Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space. The five-part series streamed just before and after the scheduled mission as a StoryBots special for kids featuring the four crew members answering questions from children about space travel and their preparation for the flight.

CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners have brokered a three-book deal for Arceneaux that includes a memoir, a young readers edition and a children’s picture book. Besides publishing, CAA and Brillstein will explore speaking engagements and unscripted film and TV content deals for Arceneaux.

Her upcoming first book and memoir Wild Ride recounts her journey to space and will be published by Convergent on September 6.