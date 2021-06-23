Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group Launches Scholarship for Spelman College Students

Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group CEO Lou Taylor — named The Hollywood Reporter’s Business Manager Icon in 2019 for repping stars like Steven Tyler, Mary J. Blige, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Britney Spears — has created the Finish Line Scholarship as a way to support the Black student community at Spelman College.

Launching with a gift of $70,000, the scholarship will be dispersed among students that have excelled in their studies but are in need of financial support to finish their degrees. The idea for the Finish Line Scholarship sparked during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests when Taylor and her Tri Star leadership team sought to create action items that could support the cause.

“When we announced to the Tri Star staff which HBCU we were going to partner with for our scholarships, many staff members shared their personal success stories and how the financial support they received along the way made such a difference for them and their families,” said Taylor. “Among them was a staff member with their own Spelman story. We knew right then and there we had made the right choice by partnering with Spelman College for our Finish Line Scholarship.”

Tri Star worked with Spelman president Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell and vp for Institutional Advancement Jessie Brooks to create the scholarship. Taylor confirmed this is not a one-time gift, but a long-term plan to establish future opportunities for Spelman students. Tri Star hopes to be able to grow the scholarship program each year, providing more funds in years to come.