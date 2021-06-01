Spyglass Headed to Trial for Jilting “Architect” of Weinstein Deal

Spyglass Media is now facing the prospect of explaining at trial its moves three years ago when it bought most of The Weinstein Company’s assets out of bankruptcy for about $270 million. The company — formerly known as Lantern Entertainment — is being pursued by Marvin Peart, who alleges that this huge transaction entitles him to a percentage. On May 25, a Los Angeles judge ruled Peart’s contract claims couldn’t be decided on summary judgment, setting up a potential trial with tens of millions on the line.

Peart, a financier and producer (Mob Wives, The War with Grandpa), stepped forward when the Harvey Weinstein scandal left The Weinstein Company in tatters. With a strong relationship with TWC executives like David Glasser, Peart scouted for potential buyers and reached out to Lantern.

According to his complaint, Peart claims he was promised in writing a 3 percent “introduction fee,” a seat on the board of directors, and public recognition of being the African-American architect of the deal. He also says he has an oral deal for a 10 percent share in eventual proceeds from selling TWC assets after acquiring them. He was eventually shut out of meetings, and Peart alleges it’s explained by racial animus.

The chief defense to the claim of a breached contract is that there was only assent to fees for Peart for a deal that included Yucaipa, Ron Burkle’s investment firm which is separately pursuing Spyglass. The $270 million bankruptcy buy-out didn’t include Yucaipa.

L.A. Superior Court Judge Robert Broadbelt rejects Spyglass’ contention that email exchanges make clear any Yucaipa stipulation. On the other hand, Broadbelt throws out non-contract claims including fraud, which means that Peart can no longer collect punitive damages should he prevail at trial.

Here’s the full decision.