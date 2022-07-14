‘Squid Game’ Star Anupam Tripathi Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Squid Game fan favorite Anupam Tripathi has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Indian actor moved to Korea on an arts scholarship and for the next decade worked mostly in small parts onscreen and stage until he landed his first major role in what became a global sensation for Netflix. As Ali Abdul (aka Player No. 199), the sweet and trusting Pakistani migrant worker trying to earn a living for his wife and infant child, he had to speak broken Korean with an Urdu accent (whereas in real life, the actor is fluent in Korean and Hindi).

Tripathi is now a SAG Award nominee, sharing the nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series with the rest of the Squid Game cast — the first such nomination for a series not in English.

The actor, who also is fluent in English, will next be heard in Marginal Mediaworks’ upcoming podcast drama Scammers. Described as The Talented Mr. Ripley meets The White Tiger, Tripathi will voice the lead role in the English-language series, penned by up-and-coming writers Vishnu Vallabhaneni and Karan Sunil.

Tripathi continues to be managed by Beverly Hills- and Seoul-based B&C Content.