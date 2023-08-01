‘Star Trek’ Series Headed to Paramount+ in Canada

Paramount+ is the new streaming home of Star Trek content in Canada after an exit from local streamer Crave.

The move kicks off with the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds bowing on Paramount+ Canada on Tuesday. That follows Paramount+ in Canada being the only international service of the studio’s flagship streamer to go without original Star Trek content.

Crave previously had the Star Trek catalog of around 800 TV episodes and 12 feature films. As Paramount repatriates that content, Star Trek: The Next Generation will bow on Paramount+ Canada on Aug. 8, with Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard to follow on Aug. 15, allowing local subscribers catch-up viewing.

In the Canadian linear TV space, Star Trek content will continue to be broadcast on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel, part of local media player Bell Media, on the same day they appear on Paramount+ in the U.S. market. Up until now, Star Trek series debuted on Crave, which is also owned by Bell Media, a day after the U.S. debut on Paramount+.

The original Star Trek series began airing on the CTV network in 1966, and in 2017 Star Trek: Discovery became part of a package of new Star Trek series to debut on Bell Media platforms as part of a deal with Paramount.

But with U.S. streaming platforms like Paramount+ enjoying a growing share of the Canadian TV market, the migration of major American series, and especially major live sports content, continues to shift to American services that have entered the Canadian market via the Internet and digital apps.

“Star Trek is one of the most iconic TV brands in the world. In the decades since the first series premiered in 1966, the franchise has evolved, growing and inspiring its audience with expansive storytelling and a diverse cast of characters. We are so thrilled Paramount+ is now the Canadian streaming destination for the catalog,” Katrina Kowalski, vp of content, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada, said in a statement on Tuesday.

In Canada, Paramount+ will also become the streaming home of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and the movie event Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh.

Both new series are produced by CBS Studios, which has its own studio complex in west Toronto.