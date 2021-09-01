Star Waggons, Zio Studio Services Sold to Hudson Pacific for $222M

Los Angeles-based studio operator Hudson Pacific Properties has acquired Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services for a combined $222 million to expand its transportation and logistics offerings.

Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services together have a fleet of more than 1,100 luxury location trailers, specialized vehicles and other transportation assets. The two deals expand the production services Hudson Pacific offers as a real estate investment trust and a global studio platform anchored by its Sunset Studios brand.

Hudson Pacific’s portfolio of office and studio properties totals more than 20 million square feet, including land for development. Sunset Studios, backed by investment firm Blackstone and Hudson Pacific, has unveiled plans to spend nearly $1 billion to create a new center for film, TV and digital production in the U.K. as its first expansion beyond the U.S. market.

This year, Hudson Pacific and Blackstone began construction of Sunset Glenoaks Studios as a media campus in Sun Valley, California.

“Bringing Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services together under the same umbrella with our Sunset Studios business enables us to capture a greater share of production services revenue at our facilities as well as other studios and on location,” Jeff Stotland, head of global studios for Hudson Pacific, said in a statement.

Launched in 1977 by late actor Lyle Waggoner, the Star Waggons brand is best known for its luxury- and multicast trailers, high-quality makeup, wardrobe, production and other specialized trailers used by movies, TV episodic productions, commercials, festivals and special events.

Star Waggons has a fleet of more than 650 trailers via operations in Los Angeles, Albuquerque, Atlanta and Vancouver.

Jason Waggoner, president of Star Waggons, will continue to lead the business and Beau Waggoner will remain on board as an adviser. Zio Studio Services has about 750 transportation and equipment assets, including cast, makeup and wardrobe trailers and caters to around 70 percent of the major studio productions in Southern California.

Louis Dargenzio, president of Zio Studio Services, who will continue to lead the business, said in his own statement: “Hudson Pacific’s vision to bring Star Waggons and Zio Studios Services together alongside its Sunset Studios platform will be a huge win for the entertainment industry at large, our team members and our clients. With Hudson Pacific’s resources, production expertise and ambitious plans to expand Sunset Studios, we have incredibly exciting opportunities for growth ahead of us.”