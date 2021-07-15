Starz Strikes Post Pay-One Licensing Deal With Universal

Universal continues to spread the wealth — and generate revenue — in terms of its home entertainment partners.

In the latest development, Starz said Tuesday it has entered a multi-year licensing output deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG).

Beginning with the 2022 theatrical slate, Universal’s live-action films in the U.S. will become available exclusively across all U.S. Starz platforms following the previously announced pay-one window.

That includes the next installment in the blockbuster Jurassic World, The 355 and Ambulance, along with Focus Features and Blumhouse movies and a selection from UFEG’s library.

The pay two home entertainment window kicks in after the 18-month pay-one window.

UEFG recently announced a sweeping new pay-one deal that will see its films go first to Peacock and then a myriad of other partners, such as Amazon and Netflix, before going back to Peacock and then becoming available on Starz. (They will remain on Starz for about a year.)

“This agreement with UFEG allows STARZ to continue deepening our premium content offering for our subscribers with Universal’s award-winning and critically-acclaimed film slate that complements our existing extensive film library and original programming,” said Starz president-CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “This windowing strategy builds value to our subscribers and partners while expanding our deep roster of premium movies for fans of all genres.”

UFEG vice chairman Peter Levinsohn said the agreement reflects the companies’ commitment to “constantly refreshing our content across multiple platform partners.”

Earlier this year, Starz announced an exclusive pay-one licensing deal for all theatrically released films by parent company Lionsgate.