Abu Dhabi Companies to Buy Majority Stake in Starzplay Arabia

Abu Dhabi-based investment company ADQ and pay-TV operator E-Vision, which is part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), have signed a binding agreement to acquire a majority stake of 57 percent in streaming service Starzplay Arabia.

Starz and parent Lionsgate will maintain commercial agreements for content licensing to the venture. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain administrative procedures. The deal takes Lionsgate’s stake in Starzplay Arabia down from 30 percent to 13 percent and offers the studio nearly $50 million in proceeds.

And for the studio, the majority stake deal allows Lionsgate to reduce its exposure to Starzplay Arabia while growing the Starz platform elsewhere internationally, where it can get the biggest investment return.

“The e&-led consortium will acquire a controlling stake in Starzplay Arabia based on a post-money valuation of $420 million, while also investing E-Vision’s existing stake and secondary investments to join the other existing shareholders, including Starz and SEQ Investors,” the companies said.

The streamer, which points to 2 million subscribers in 19 countries, is focused on the Middle East and North Africa and was previously spun off from Lionsgate’s Starz. In June 2021, Starzplay Arabia, led by co-founder and CEO Maaz Sheikh, signed a separate deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to establish the streaming platform’s headquarters in the UAE capital and generate more original content from within the region.

“We’re proud of what Maaz and the team have built over the past few years, creating one of the pre-eminent SVOD platforms in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch in a statement. At the end of 2021, Lionsgate saw its global streaming subscriber base for Starz and Starzplay Arabia grow to 19.7 million in an increasingly competitive global streaming arena.

“Starzplay Arabia marked our first international initiative at a time when streaming internationally was still nascent. It served as a template for growth that allowed us to rapidly scale the Starzplay brand around the world now in over 60 countries. We’re pleased to continue our productive partnership with E-Vision while adding ADQ to the venture, partners whose local market expertise will help us continue to accelerate the growth of the business together and create enormous value,” Hirsch added.

Starz is a pay TV channel similar to HBO and Showtime, and also offers a streaming service. Its programming includes the Power franchise, Blindspotting and Hightown. Lionsgate acquired Starz in 2016 for $4.4 billion and has grown its content expenditures for the platform to retain subscribers and ensure a 52-week pipeline of new releases.