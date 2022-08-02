Streamland Media Keeps Up Buying Spree With Ingenuity Studios Acquisition

Streamland Media — the postproduction giant that bought Technicolor Post and Sim Post in 2021 — is continuing its growth with the acquisition of U.S. and Canada-based visual effects business Ingenuity Studios. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ingenuity Studios is headquartered in Los Angeles and also maintains offices in New York, Vancouver and Atlanta, growing Streamland’s footprint in those cities. Streamland’s global portfolio includes Ghost VFX, Picture Shop post business; Formosa Group sound company, and marketing division Picture Head.

Ingenuity Studios provides VFX for feature films, episodic series, music videos and advertising. It has contributed to productions including Many Saints of Newark, Hacks, The Walking Dead and Paper Girls.

Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital backed the deal. In 2021, the two firms also backed Streamland’s purchase of Technicolor Post for $36.5 million, as well as Sim Post for an undisclosed sum. “Streamland and Trive are strategically acquiring industry leading businesses centered around unparalleled creative talent and integrating into a single, global platform to continuously enhance the value proposition we offer our customers,” said Trive Capital partner David Stinnett in a statement. “Further, as VFX services are becoming increasingly important to postproduction, we look forward to leveraging Ingenuity’s stellar reputation as we continue providing state-of-the-art VFX work.”

Details of Streamland’s plans were limited at press time. Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo said in a statement, “Streamland Media and Ingenuity Studios are aligned in our creative-driven philosophy and dedication to our extraordinary teams. We are all committed to facilitating powerful, creative and connected collaboration to advance the vision of storytellers.”