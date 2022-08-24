Stephanie Allain, Donald De Line Elected Presidents of Producers Guild

The Producers Guild of America has a new pair of presidents: Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line.

After running unopposed, veteran producers Allain and De Line were elected to the top role at the trade organization, the PGA announced at their annual membership meeting on Tuesday. Producers and former studio executives Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who are stepping down this month, have led the organization since 2018.

Allain’s election marks the first time that a woman of color is leading the PGA, which advocates for producers and other members of the production team in film, television and new media.

“As proud members of the PGA for over twenty years, it’s a great privilege to serve as Presidents. Gail and Lucy’s excellent leadership has grown and strengthened the Guild, and we will build on their progress,” Allain and De Line said in a joint statement. “Along with [national exectutive director] Susan Sprung and her team, we will continue to educate the industry on the role of the producer, support producers’ efforts for fair and commensurate compensation and benefits, welcome and encourage a more diverse membership, and endeavor to attain broader healthcare coverage while educating members on the current benefits and opportunities available to them.”

Allain and De Line are both studio executives-turned-producers, with Allain famously championing John Singleton’s Boyz N the Hood while an executive at Columbia Pictures in the 1990s and De Line rising to president of Touchstone Pictures at Disney, followed by a stint as president and vice chairman of Paramount. With her banner Homegrown Pictures, Allain has produced films such as Hustle & Flow, Beyond the Lights and Dear White People, and she currently has a first-look deal with Warner Bros./HBO. Since the early 2000s, De Line has produced films including The Italian Job, Body of Lies, The Stepford Wives, Pain & Gain and Ready Player One and his De Line Pictures also has a deal with Warner Bros.

Allain and De Line are both currently on the PGA’s board of directors, with De Line serving since 2018 and Allain since 2019. Both will remain on the board as presidents.

“Stephanie and Donald are legendary industry leaders, respected former studio executives, and bold, talented producers,” Berman and Fisher said in a statement. “They’re responsible for driving the industry forward, expanding the scope of projects that get made, advocating for diversity, and discovering new talent. As long-time PGA leaders, they’ve dedicated themselves to protecting the rights of producers and advancing the mission of the Guild. We are very excited to see how their gifted vision and direction will now lead the Producers Guild forward.”