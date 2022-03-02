Stephanie Ito Returns to Paramount Pictures as Post Production Head

Stephanie Ito is returning to Paramount Pictures after stepping away from the studio as president of post production a year ago.

“I am thrilled to announce that Stephanie Ito will be returning to Paramount Pictures to join our team as president, post production & innovation,” Lee Rosenthal, president of worldwide physical production for Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios, said in an internal memo to employees that has been obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

During the last year, Ito worked at Epic Games Studios as head of production. Before that, her 16-year run at Paramount Pictures included becoming the first woman to become president of post production at a major Hollywood studio.

In her returning role at Paramount, Ito will be responsible for finishing theatrical and subscription video-on-demand titles coming out of the studio.

The internal memo from Lee Rosenthal follows:

Team,

I am thrilled to announce that Stephanie Ito will be returning to Paramount Pictures to join our team as president, post production & innovation. In her new role, Stephanie will be overseeing post production, editorial and finishing needs for all our theatrical and SVOD titles. She will also be responsible for shepherding in new technology strategies for production capture and exhibition, with an eye to exploring new formats and methods of filmmaking that will keep the studio, and our filmmakers, at the forefront of modern production capabilities. Stephanie will begin on March 16.

I have had the privilege to work with Stephanie over the course of 13 years and on too many movies to count! She is a trailblazing executive, and a visionary leader who always manages to seamlessly weave together all the elements and nuances of post-production, while earning the confidence and trust of filmmakers, directors, producers, colleagues, and craftspeople.

Stephanie joins us from the Epic Games Studios where she recently served as Head of Production, overseeing production, post-production and VFX. Prior to that, she had a 16-year run at Paramount Pictures where she was the first woman to achieve the rank of President of Post-Production at a major studio. During her tenure, Stephanie oversaw post-production on franchises including Mission: Impossible, A Quiet Place I & II, Transformers, and Star Trek, as well as awards contenders and prestige films such as Rocketman, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Big Short and Flight.

We are incredibly fortunate that Stephanie will be at Paramount once again to take on this fresh challenge and bring both her institutional knowledge and cutting-edge technology experience to our productions. Please join me in extending a warm welcome and congratulations to Stephanie on her new role.

Lee