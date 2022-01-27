Stephanie Ruhle to Take Brian Williams’ 11 p.m. Slot at MSNBC (Report)

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle is set to succeed Brian Williams in the vacant 11 p.m. hour.

In a report published by Axios on Wednesday night, Ruhle will be leaving her current 9 a.m. slot on the cable news channel, with the hour of programming set to be absorbed by the flagship morning show Morning Joe, which presently airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Williams announced last November that he would leave NBCUniversal at the end of 2021 after nearly three decades with the company, which left the plumb hosting gig open.

MSNBC is in the midst of shaking up its roster following Williams’ exit, a shift towards streaming and star presenter Rachel Maddow’s decision to step aside from her 9 p.m. primetime show in favor of a less-intense TV on-air schedule at some point in the near future, as per her new long-term deal with the news network.

Earlier this month, MSNBC hired Symone Sanders, formerly chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, to host multiple programs, including a weekend program on the linear cable channel, and a show on its streaming platform, The Choice.

In October, Jonathan Lemire, who was most recently White House bureau chief for AP, took over the 5 a.m. slot that was vacated by Kasie Hunt, who left MSNBC for CNN. The Lemire-fronted Way Too Early is also produced by the Morning Joe team.