Octagon Promotes Stephen Macias to Lead Diversity Across Marketing Agency Network

Stephen Macias, who joined R&CPMK in 2020 to launch its multicultural marketing and communications division, is expanding his responsibilities across the parent company.

The veteran executive will now serve as head of inclusive diversity worldwide for the IPG-owned Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network, which includes both Octagon and R&CPMK as well as the marketing and PR firms FRUKT, Futures, Milkmoney and No2ndPlace. His responsibilities will involve helping to lead DEI strategy – including internal and external programming, global initiatives and partnerships – across the full agency portfolio and helping to drive DEI campaigns for Octagon’s athlete, personality and brand clients, in addition to his ongoing work with R&CPMK’s talent and brand roster.

“Stephen has served as a valuable advisor to R&CPMK’s clients, as well as Octagon and R&CPMK’s leadership team, on a variety of projects and efforts surrounding the advancement of DE&I across our organization, the sports and entertainment industry and society at large,” said OSEN executive vice president, chief marketing officer and chief diversity officer Lisa Murray, to whom Macias will report. “We look forward to continuing to draw upon Stephen’s strong insight and expertise to help guide and grow our corporate and employee programs, strategy, content and key initiatives throughout our agency network.”

Macias was promoted to president of multicultural marketing and communications at R&CPMK in January 2022. He previously founded the LGBTQ+-focused Macias Media Group, which was acquired by MWWPR (MikeWorldWide), after which he led that agency’s diversity and inclusion practice as a senior vice president. He also has served as executive vice president and general manager for Here Media (The Advocate, OUT) and entertainment media director for GLAAD, and has been involved in senior leadership roles with multiple LGBTQ+ nonprofits including the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, Outfest, the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, the United Nations’ Free and Equal initiative and the U.S. State Department’s Global Equity Fund.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we have done building and growing the multicultural division at R&CPMK, as well as OSEN and IPEG’s longstanding commitment to advancing DE&I,” Macias said in a statement. “I’m humbled to be partnering with Lisa and OSEN staff worldwide as we further our efforts and platforms surrounding our workplace, workforce and client work. We have an exciting opportunity to evolve the way we approach inclusion, equity and diversity in every aspect of who we are at work and what that can bring to the table for our clients around the world.”