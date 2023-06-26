Steve Goldman, Former President of Domestic Television at Paramount, Dies at 81

Steve Goldman, whose two decades as an executive with Paramount Pictures included a stint as president of the studio’s domestic television division, has died. He was 81.

Goldman died Wednesday at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts, after a battle with Lewy body dementia, his family announced.

The St. Louis native joined Paramount in 1981 and was named executive vice president of domestic television in 1989. In 1991, he was promoted to president, succeeding Lucie Salhany, who had departed for a position at Fox.

After Goldman retired from the studio in 2003, he and his wife, Sandra, owned and ran the Cyrus Kent House Inn and Gardens, which was built in 1877, in Chatham.

Born in 1942, Steven Arthur Goldman graduated from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in 1965 with a marketing degree. He began a career in advertising and media sales after service with the National Guard.

Later, Goldman served on several boards, including those at Emerson College, Aerva Software, the Chatham Creative Arts Center and the Chatham Orpheum Theater.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, survivors include his children, Jessica, Evan and Victoria; siblings Stuart and Lois; grandchildren Emmet and Dillon; and son-in-law Neal.

A donation in his memory can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.