Steven Johnson Joins Alcon Entertainment as EVP, Head of Physical Production

Former MGM International Television executive Steven Johnson will join Alcon Entertainment as evp, head of physical production.

Johnson, who held a similar position at MGM, will oversee physical production for Alcon’s film, television and documentary projects, which include the Amazon television series Blade Runner 2099, the animated feature film, Garfield starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson for Sony Pictures, the feature film Rendezvous With Rama, directed by Denis Villenueve, and the upcoming docuseries based on basketball coach John Thompson.

Alcon has financed and produced or co-financed and co-produced previous projects including The Blind Side, Blade Runner 2049 and The Book of Eli.

Before joining MGM, Johnson was the vice president of TV physical production at MRC Studios, where he worked on Ozark and The Great, and vice president of production at 21st Century Fox. He previously worked as a line producer for Tobey Maguire’s former production company, Material Pictures.

At MGM, Johnson also served as a co-executive producer on Last Light for Peacock and a co-producer on El Fin Del Amor for Amazon LATAM and Harlan Coben’s Shelter for Amazon Prime.

“Steven’s unique experience across all sectors of production over the past 20+ years gives him tremendous perspective and expertise and we look forward to him bringing his vast experience to Alcon,” said Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove.

Johnson is repped by Gil Harari at APA.