Steven Mnuchin Raises $2.5B For New Fund, Investments Will Include “New Forms of Content”

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has raised $2.5 billion for his private equity fund, Liberty Strategic Capital, and will seek investments in the technology sector, financial services, as well as in “new forms of content.”

That emphasis on “new forms of content” suggests that Mnuchin, who has film producing credits on Wonder Woman, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Lego Movie and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, among other projects, appears to be focusing on digital media and entertainment opportunities, rather than traditional film projects or investments.

Bloomberg, which first reported the raise, says that investors in the fund include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance firms.

Liberty’s first investment, which it made in July, was in leading the $275 million raise by cybersecurity firm Cybereason. In leading that investment, Liberty disclosed that it was “focused on strategic investments in technology, financial services and fintech, and new forms of content.”

Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, is a writer and actress, with her latest film Me You Madness selling to STX and Highland last year.