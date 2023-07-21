SiriusXM Stock Tumbles on Analyst Downgrades After Meteoric Rise

Shares in satellite radio company SiriusXM have fallen back to Earth after a short squeeze forced a staggering jump of 42 percent to $7.75 in value at one point Thursday.

“We believe this move is related to a short squeeze in a stock with a small float, rather than any fundamental change in the business,” Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant wrote in a July 21 investment note that downgraded SiriusXM to underperform, while reiterating a $4.50 price target.

Stock in SiriusXM on the NASDAQ Exchange fell by $1.13, or 14.5 percent, to $6.67 during late morning trading Friday as investors proved shy about continuing to stampede into a short squeezed stock.

AMC Theatres and GameStop were earlier popular targets for retail traders pulling off a similar so-called short squeeze, which forces hedge funds and other institutional traders that are shorting a company to buy new shares to cover their positions and minimize losses, which potentially boosts the stock price even higher.

“While the outlook for a soft landing has improved + auto SAAR is headed in the right direction and ’24 results should show a nice improvement, it is frankly very difficult fundamentally to justify this valuation level for SIRI (SiriusXM),” Jeff Wlodarczak, a media analyst at Pivotal Research Group, wrote in a July 19 investment note that downgraded SiriusXM to a sell.

Amid a weaker advertising market, SiriusXM has bet on an auto sales recovery and a podcast market adapting to anxiety among brand marketers to forecast an ad sales recovery into the close of 2023. So far, U.S. ad sales have softened for the satellite radio giant this year as more audio platforms compete for fewer ad dollars amid anxiety for consumers and brand marketers.

“It’s choppy. It’s definitely choppy out there. I watch it every week. And it’s a tough environment,” SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz told the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in May.

J.P. Morgan analyst Sebastiano C. Petti echoed a Wall Street consensus that fundamentals, and not market gyrations caused by casual traders, matter in his own July 20 investment note.

“While we are encouraged by signs of improvements in the ad market, a pick-up in trials, and tighter cost controls, we maintain our Underweight rating on SIRI (SiriusXM) with a December 2023 price target of $5 due to near-term growth headwinds and elevated capex (capital expenditures),” Petti wrote.