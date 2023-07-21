Streaming Services Beware: A Crackdown Is Coming On “Cancellation Trickery”

From long hold times on the phone because there’s no way to cancel online, to high-pressure pitches from customer service reps, or having to click through a labyrinth of discount offers and “are you sure?” messages, each year thousands of people complain to the Federal Trade Commission that they can’t get out of a recurring subscription service they want to cancel — or, even worse, one they didn’t realize they’d signed up for.

“Subscription models have proliferated in recent years, especially during the pandemic. In the age of lockdowns, work-from-home and goods shortages, ordering a product or service online via auto-renewal was an easy and painless way for consumers to get the items they need,” says David Nahmias, an attorney with the Center for Consumer Law and Economic Justice at UC Berkeley School of Law. “Businesses learned quickly that they could use deceptive and manipulative techniques to keep consumers hooked. Our research found examples of such techniques across a wide range of industries, from the well-known like cable and satellite radio, to the more niche like businesses that send new athletic clothes or kid’s toys every month. One study we cited found that consumers spend an average of $133 a month on subscriptions they no longer want.”

Nahmias says companies often make it easy to enroll in subscription-based services but confusing and complicated to cancel, with some turning to tactics like long telephone hold times and pushy sales reps to keep consumers locked in.

These tactics are often called “dark patterns,” and they’ve become an area of focus for federal regulators. In fact, the FTC on June 21 filed a complaint against Amazon, alleging that the retail giant “duped” millions of people into signing up for Prime and then “knowingly complicated” the cancellation process. (Amazon has denied the allegations.)

The complaint wasn’t specific to Prime Video, but it’s still a wake-up call for streamers, which all offer automatically recurring subscriptions, an area the FTC is scrutinizing. The agency recently closed a public comment period on a proposed update to its Negative Option Rule, which prompted more than 16,000 responses in 60 days. Under the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule, in a negative option contract “the customer’s silence or failure to take an affirmative action to reject goods or services or to cancel the agreement is interpreted by the seller as acceptance of the offer.” The standard currently regulates only prenotification plans like mail-order book and music clubs, not other kinds of “set it and forget it” services like streamers and news outlets.

“This rule was issued in the 1970s and does not reach most modern negative option marketing,” an FTC spokesperson said in a statement to THR, adding that the agency has to rely on a “patchwork of laws and regulations” like its Section 5, which prohibits “unfair or deceptive practices,” and the Restore Online Shoppers Confidence Act of 2010. The FTC says recurring-payment programs can benefit consumers and businesses, but “become problematic when marketers fail to make adequate disclosures, bill consumers without their consent, or make cancellation either difficult or impossible.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta was among a group of 26 attorneys general to submit a letter to the FTC in support of the changes. “If consumers want to cancel a subscription, they should not have to go on a fishing expedition,” Bonta said in a June 26 statement. “Just as businesses make it easy to sign up for a subscription, they need to respect customers who later want to end that subscription. Deception and dark patterns have no place in consumer markets, and the proposed Negative Option Rule is the change consumers have been rightly demanding for years.”

The proposed changes would expand the negative option rules to include things like automatic renewals and free trial conversions, and companies would have to send annual reminders about the subscription service, how much it costs and how to cancel. Perhaps most importantly, it would require that canceling to be as simple as signing up and available via the same method — no having to call to cancel if you signed up online — which the FTC has dubbed “click to cancel.”

For this article, THR subscribed to and canceled Prime Video, the Disney+ Hulu bundle, Max, Netflix and Peacock to compare the processes. Disney+ is the only platform that required a trip to the FAQs to figure out how to cancel. Amazon was the most tedious in terms of clicks required to get through the process. Only Netflix didn’t force the user to reject an offer before cancellation. Those discount or alternate plan offers, known as “saves,” are also under fire. The proposed rule requires services to let consumers cancel immediately, unless they consent to hearing such pitches.

Many on the business side are opposed to the changes, including the Motion Picture Association, which joined a letter from the Entertainment Software Association that says the proposed rules are overbroad and exceed the FTC’s authority, and argues that saves benefit “consumers who want (and in some cases specifically threaten cancellation in order to receive) beneficial discounts or offers.”

The News/Media Alliance, a non-profit that represents publishers, is also opposed to the proposal. It argues the current federal and state legal framework is sufficient and there is no need to “enact sweeping new regulations across the entire subscription economy in order to address isolated and particularized instances that do not reflect overall industry practices and consumer experiences.”

Multiple groups, including the The Internet & Television Association, also argue that corporations’ free speech rights could be implicated by a restriction on saves. “[T]he proposal to prohibit companies from even offering consumers savings or benefits without their express consent would constitute a prior restraint on speech that is contrary to the First Amendment,” it argued in its letter to the FTC. “Saves, provided they are not deceptive or misleading, are truthful speech protected by the First Amendment. While the government has an interest in protecting consumers from misleading speech related to negative options, that interest does not extend to truthful speech. Here, the Commission does not allege that saves are deceptive, inherently or in practice, just that they are potentially annoying to consumers.”

It remains to be seen how many of the proposed changes will make it into the final rule. Says Nahmias, “We don’t know how long it will take to be finalized, but consumers should know that they always can, and should, report any problems with deceptive auto-renewals to the FTC through its online complaint portal.”

THR also submitted a request to the FTC under the Freedom of Information Act, asking for consumer complaints from March 1, 2018 to present involving issues with cancelling streaming or news subscriptions with major entertainment and media companies. Of 91 records the FTC sent, about two dozen of them were concerning scams where imposters posed as Amazon customer service representatives and demanded money. Among the rest were complaints about failed attempts to cancel Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and Starz, as well as SiriusXM, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other publications owned by Gannett, Hearst and Condé Nast. There were no complaint records sent involving Apple TV+, Max, Spotify, Pandora, The Los Angeles Times or The Washington Post or Penske Media Corporation, which were also listed in THR‘s FOIA request. (THR is owned by PMC.)

Some records were withheld by the FTC because they “contain staff analysis, opinions, and recommendations” that are “an integral part of the agency’s decision-making process” while others were exempt as attorney-client communications. The FTC also said it can neither confirm nor deny that it has other records responsive to the request because they “could prematurely disclose the existence of nonpublic matters and thereby interfere in an ongoing investigation.” This note is standard protocol and the agency reiterates that it shouldn’t spark assumptions that such an investigation is underway.

To note: Third parties like Apple, Google and Roku have separate processes for subscriptions that were started through their stores. Consumers looking to cut back on monthly costs can also consider services such as Truebill and Rocket Money that will help users identify and, in some cases cancel, recurring subscriptions.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.