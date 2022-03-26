Sue Naegle Exiting Annapurna as Chief Content Officer

Veteran entertainment executive Sue Naegle is leaving Annapurna as chief content officer, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Naegle joined the Megan Ellison-founded production company as its TV boss in 2016 and was promoted to chief content officer in 2019, where she expanded her purview to oversee the development of Annapurna’s film slate as well as its theater division.

Her duties will be absorbed by other executives already at the company. The film division will continue to be led by Kevin Emrick and Skye Optican, with the theater division continuing under co-heads Kevin Emrick and Skye Optican. Ali Krug and Patrick Chu will continue to oversee the television division, which recently had Hulu’s Pam & Tommy onscreen. Annapurna’s upcoming slate includes HBO Max’s true-crime series The Staircase, which stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette, and the Amazon series Dead Ringers, a new take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 horror film.

Naegle previously served as HBO’s president of entertainment, having a hand in series such as Game of Thrones and Veep. She will continue to have a relationship with Annapurna as a producer.

