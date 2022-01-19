Sugar23 Adds Shawna Wexler to Management Team (Exclusive)

Sugar23, the company founded by Oscar-winning producer and manager Michael Sugar, is continuing to expand its representation division.

Shawna Wexler, formerly of CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, has joined the stable of managers that include Sukee Chew, Alex Creasia, Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman, David Jimenez-Katsman and Anna Weinstein. Meredith Wechter heads the division.

Wexler started her career at CAA in the agency’s comedy department, where she solely focused on repping comedians who crossed over into television and film. In 2014, she joined Brillstein Entertainment Partners as a manager and expanded her client list to work with writers, directors, producers, actors, comedians and personalities. In her eight years at the company, she produced shows for television, broke new talent, and secured brand partnership opportunities for clients.

The majority of her roster will be making the jump with her to Sugar23 including Flight of the Conchords co-creator Bret McKenzie, writers Pat Bishop (Corporate), Noah Gardenswartz (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Jake Weisman (This Fool) and actors London Brown (Powerbook: Raising Kanan), James Davis (Hood Adjacent), Haylie Duff (Blending Christmas), Flula Borg (Suicide Squad) and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

“Shawna’s built a reputation and a strong business over the last 15 years that truly impressed us — combined with her keen sense of forward thinking, she’s a natural fit here at Sugar23,” said Sugar and Wechter in a joint statement

Sugar23, which launched in 2017, most recently produced the critically acclaimed Dickinson series on Apple TV+ and Netflix’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. It has a first-look film deal and an overall television deal with Netflix. It also has a podcast and book department. The management division was launched in early 2021.