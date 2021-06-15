Sugar23 Adds Sukee Chew Management Team

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 has added Sukee Chew, Anna Weinstein, and Alex Creasia to its growing roster.
Chew joins Sugar23 as a manager and producer after founding her banner, Hopscotch Pictures, whose recent credits include The Silencing, starring Nicolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis, and the thriller Burn, starring Josh Hutcherson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Suki Waterhouse and Harry Shum Jr.
Joining Chew at Sugar23 will be filmmaking clients including Colin Bannon (First Ascent), Ross Putman (Plus One), Theresa Bennett (Social Animals), and Siyou Tan (“Hello Ahma”), among others.
Weinstein joins the company from WME, where she worked in the comedy space and plans to continue to do so in her new position as a manager.
Creasia comes to Sugar23 after five years at Pathfinder Media. He previously held positions at CAA and Ryan Murphy Productions.
Chew, Weinstein, and Creasia join recent manager hires Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman, and David Jimenez-Katsman, as well as former WME partner Meredith Wechter.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
International
More Streaming Titles Headed to Theaters After ‘Army of the Dead’ Cinema Run, Says Cinemark CFO
-
-
Heat Vision
New ‘Breath of the Wild 2’ Footage and 2022 Release Announced at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct
-
Elliot Page
PR Chief Kelly Bush Novak Talks Turning Down #MeToo Male Clients, Her Guidance for Elliot Page and Her ’60 Minutes’ Frustration
-