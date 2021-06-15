Skip to main content
Sugar23 Adds Sukee Chew Management Team

Chew, Anna Weinstein, and Alex Creasia join Michael Sugar's growing roster.

Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 has added Sukee Chew, Anna Weinstein, and Alex Creasia to its growing roster.

Chew joins Sugar23 as a manager and producer after founding her banner, Hopscotch Pictures, whose recent credits include The Silencing, starring Nicolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis, and the thriller Burn, starring Josh Hutcherson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Suki Waterhouse and Harry Shum Jr.

Joining Chew at Sugar23 will be filmmaking clients including Colin Bannon (First Ascent), Ross Putman (Plus One), Theresa Bennett (Social Animals), and Siyou Tan (“Hello Ahma”), among others.

Weinstein joins the company from WME, where she worked in the comedy space and plans to continue to do so in her new position as a manager.

Creasia comes to Sugar23 after five years at Pathfinder Media. He previously held positions at CAA and Ryan Murphy Productions.

Chew, Weinstein, and Creasia join recent manager hires Katrina Escudero, Jake Fleischman, and David Jimenez-Katsman, as well as former WME partner Meredith Wechter.

