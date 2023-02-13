Sugar23 Hires Tony Shyngle as CFO (Exclusive)

Sugar23 is shoring up its financials with a couple of key and strategic hires.

Tony Shyngle, the former CFO of Here Media, has been named chief financial officer for the multimedia company founded by Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar.

At the same time, the banner has hired Kristian Talebi to serve as director of financial planning and analysis.

Shyngle joins Sugar23 after leading finance, operations, strategy and corporate development efforts for emerging and established entertainment and media services companies. As Sugar23’s CFO, Shyngle will lead finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, treasury and driving financial strategies to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.

During his time as CFO of Here Media, the LGBT-centric company with brands such as The Advocate and Out on its roster, Shyngle helped expand the company into new revenue streams including subscription streaming services, online and branded advertising and experiential events. He also has experience in complex mergers & acquisitions, equity & structured financing, as well as the development and execution of post-merger strategy.

The executive is a member of the board of advisors at the UC Riverside Extension for Professional Studies. And earlier in his career, he was a finance director at NBCUniversal and a senior auditor at Deloitte.

Talebi, meanwhile, will focus on corporate planning and forecast, financial reporting, as well as project-specific analysis and recommendations.

He previously served as senior finance manager of Starz, where he worked on their international streaming business that served over 60 countries. He helped build critical FP&A functions that served programming, marketing and operations departments.

Prior to Starz, Talebi worked as a senior manager of finance and operations in international theatrical distribution at IDC-Lionsgate. While there, he oversaw financial reporting and ultimate forecasting for Lionsgate film releases in Latin America. He holds a BS in business administration from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler School of Business.

“Tony is a proven leader with a stellar history of driving growth and creating value,” said Sugar in a statement. “I’m excited to welcome Tony to the team as he delivers such a wealth of industry knowledge and holistic leadership capabilities. Tony, and Kristian in his department, are high-impact executives who will be strong partners as we continue executing our vision and positioning Sugar23 for sustainable, long-term value creation.”