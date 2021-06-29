Sugar23 Hires Douglas Rushkoff as Futurist in Residence

Sugar23, the company founded by Oscar-winning producer and manager Michael Sugar, is looking to the future.

In a bid to have an edge in the media space, the banner has hired thought leader Douglas Rushkoff to act as futurist in residence, the company announced Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to bring Doug in to the Sugar23 community and assist us and our clients to think through our approach to media and technology, both as story elements in their work and platforms through which they deliver it,” said Sugar in a statement. “We all have the responsibility to consider the social, cultural and ideological impact of our collective work on society as we confront tremendous civilizational challenges.”

Per the company, Rushkoff will serve as “a sounding board and professor for the firm, helping clients who are looking to understand the greater contexts around what they are doing, to develop greater congruence between purpose and practice, or to develop a more rigorous approach to their work.”

On top of that, Rushkoff will also give thoughts on the evolving “narrativity” in today’s digital society, brainstorm with clients on projects that involve new and futuristic technologies, societies and scenarios.

“We’ve finally arrived in the digital media environment where the way we tell stories, distribute content, engage audiences and even develop revenue streams must adapt to fundamentally different conditions and expectations,” stated Rushkoff. “I can’t wait to help Michael and his clients navigate this shift.”

Rushkoff is a digital theorist who has written upwards of 20 books on the intersection of society and technology, including Team Human, Throwing Rocks and the Google Bus and Program or Be Programmed while his book Coercion won the Marshall McLuhan Award. Among other titles, he is currently a professor of media theory and digital economics for City University of New York, Queen College.