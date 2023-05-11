Sundance Sets Dates for 2024 Festival

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
The Sundance Institute has announced the dates for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Running from Jan. 18 to 28, the festival will take place in person in Park City, Utah, and will mark the 40th iteration of the Robert Redford-founded fest.
Sundance also noted that there would be a “robust selection” of films available for online viewership, but the scope of online offerings is currently unclear with more details said to come at a later date. The 2023 festival was offered in a hybrid format with online offerings including all competition titles, including the U.S. dramatic competition.
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival came after two years of virtual festivals in 2021 and 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights from this year’s fest included docs about the lives and careers of Michael J. Fox and Brooke Shields, while features like Fair Play and Flora and Son sold out of the fest in big price tag deals.
Project submissions for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are now open.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
-
Disney
Disney Stock, Price Targets Drop Amid Streaming Profit Waiting Game, But Analysts Believe in Iger’s Path
-
Writers Strike
Film/TV Shoots at L.A. Hotels May Be Disrupted as Hospitality Workers Back Writers Strike (Exclusive)
-
Podcasts
Podcast Advertising Sees Slowdown in 2022, Even as Growth Rate Outpaces Other Digital Mediums