Sundance Sets Dates for 2024 Festival

The Sundance Institute has announced the dates for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Running from Jan. 18 to 28, the festival will take place in person in Park City, Utah, and will mark the 40th iteration of the Robert Redford-founded fest.

Sundance also noted that there would be a “robust selection” of films available for online viewership, but the scope of online offerings is currently unclear with more details said to come at a later date. The 2023 festival was offered in a hybrid format with online offerings including all competition titles, including the U.S. dramatic competition.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival came after two years of virtual festivals in 2021 and 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights from this year’s fest included docs about the lives and careers of Michael J. Fox and Brooke Shields, while features like Fair Play and Flora and Son sold out of the fest in big price tag deals.

Project submissions for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are now open.