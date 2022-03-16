Sunshine Sachs Rebrands Firm With Promotions of Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis

Publicity firm Sunshine Sachs is generating some news of its own.

Current partners Keleigh Thomas Morgan and Heather Lylis have been promoted to serve as co-presidents of the firm and it’s being renamed in the process to Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis. The news was confirmed today in a letter circulated to staff by founder Ken Sunshine and CEO Shawn Sachs.

“Heather and Keleigh have been instrumental in leading the agency to new heights. In their time here, they have helped to grow the agency from a small boutique PR firm of less than 10 people to a full-service consultancy with more than 250 employees and offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Austin and San Francisco,” the pair detailed in their joint announcement. “Their leadership has always been invaluable but especially so during the pandemic when they helped guide our team and clients through a very uncertain time. And, as we look to the future (hopefully free from the pandemic), we know we are strengthened by their perspective and vision.”

The promotions and moniker change come as Sunshine Sachs was preparing to toast a 30-year anniversary. It’s had consistent leadership over the three decades with Sunshine at the helm and Sachs coming on board in 2001. Lylis joined shortly thereafter, in 2003, with Morgan boarding more than 15 years ago.

Morgan has steered the company’s West Coast operations as managing director. Along with the partners, Morgan has worked to expand the firm’s business from traditional PR to a diversified one-stop-shop that offers integrated campaigns, media relations, talent integration, creative, sponsorship and events. She reps a long list of A-list talent and filmmakers, feature and documentary films, nonprofit, corporate and lifestyle clients, among them Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman and Tyler Perry.

Morgan is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and serves on the entertainment leadership board at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She also serves as an adviser to start-ups and brands including 13 Lune and Powered Brands. Prior to Sunshine Sachs, the Boston College grad worked for Miramax Films and Nike Communications, a luxury goods PR firm.

Since 2003, Lylis has been key to Sunshine Sachs’ growth, helping scale the company to more than 250 employees across the U.S. Also in collaboration with the partners, she helps shape the strategic direction of the organization by directing and overseeing operations activities including the introduction and implementation of processes and systems as well as focusing on talent acquisition, training and development. Her extracurriculars include serving the board of the Sasamani Foundation, an organization focused on creating sustainable education and employment programs to break the cycle of poverty in East Africa. Prior to Sunshine Sachs, the Northwestern University grad worked at Solomon McCown & Co.

Read the full letter from Sunshine and Sachs below.

Dear Friends/Family/Clients,

Ken founded the company 30 years ago to help clients, particularly those dedicated to making the world a better place, tell their stories. And in 2001, Shawn joined with the vision of scaling our impact and reach. The world has changed and our stories are now told across many different platforms and mediums, but that foundation and ethos remains.

We believe our company’s strength lies in the sum of its parts — not any one part. That applies not just to our partners and teammates but also to our clients. We represent some of the biggest names in entertainment while also working with global nonprofit organizations fighting for important issues. We support upstart businesses disrupting industries and help FORTUNE 500 companies reach new audiences. We execute successful consumer brand & film/TV campaigns, support New York Times bestselling authors and organize some of the biggest red-carpet events in the world. We believe that ideas drawn from diverse perspectives create the most impact – and we couldn’t be more excited about the future of our company.

Please join us in congratulating Keleigh & Heather on this well-deserved promotion as we venture in a very exciting next chapter in Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis history.

Ken Sunshine, Founder & Shawn Sachs, CEO

P.S. Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere. – Ken Sunshine