Miranda Kerr Signs With WME

WME has signed supermodel Miranda Kerr in all areas.

The talent agency will expand her business across media, consumer products and philanthropy. Kerr knows something about running companies.

Backed by a wide social media following, she founded and self-funded the organic skincare brand KORA Organics in her home country of Australia in 2009, and the natural product is now sold worldwide. Kerr signed on as Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007, a move that instantly raised her profile in the fashion and beauty worlds.

She released her debut book Treasure Yourself in 2010, followed by her second book, Empower Yourself, in 2013. Kerr is currently working on her third book.

On the consumer products side, Kerr launched a home furnishing line, Miranda Kerr Home, at the end of 2019 with a collection branded as Love.Joy.Bliss. Her second collection, Tranquility, will debut at the High Point Furniture Market this fall 2021, ahead of a consumer market launch in 2022.

Kerr also has a tea and dishware collection, Miranda Kerr for Royal Albert, and supports philanthropic causes related to women, children, health and the environment. She is married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel.

She continues to be represented by IMG Models and Lighthouse Management + Media.