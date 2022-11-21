Former National Geographic Exec Susan Goldberg to Lead GBH

Susan Goldberg, the former editor-in-chief of National Geographic, has been named as president and chief executive of Boston public media producer GBH, the creator of Antiques Roadshow and Frontline.

Goldberg was the first woman to lead National Geographic, with a tenure from 2014 to 2022. Under her leadership, Goldberg helped diversify the staff at National Geographic, expanded its coverage areas and created more of a digital presence for the brand. The publication received 11 national magazine awards and was the finalist for the Pulitzer Prize three times during her tenure.

She will be the first woman to lead GBH in this role since it was founded in 1951. GBH is the largest producer of content for PBS and a partner to NPR and PRX. In addition to Antiques Roadshow and Frontline, its programming includes Masterpiece, Arthur, American Experience and Pinkalicious, as well as a catalog of podcasts, streaming series and on-demand video.

“At a time when the media industry is changing at a rapid pace, Susan is a direct, focused, empathetic, and visionary leader who has the operational and editorial savvy to understand what resonates with our audiences, along with deep experience in executing a multi-platform transformation,” said Ann Fudge, chair of the GBH Board of Trustees and head of the search committee. “She shares the core values of our organization – passionate about trusted journalism and its role in a free society, committed to building a diverse, people-driven organization, and an understanding of GBH’s role in the community. We are thrilled to welcome Susan to GBH.”

Goldberg most recently served as vice dean and professor of practice at Arizona State University, with a joint appointment to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the College of Global Futures. She began her career as a reporter at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and has worked at several publications across her career, including as editor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and as managing editor and executive editor of the San Jose Mercury News.

“GBH is a trusted local and national media leader, steeped in excellence, with a proud history of investigative journalism, groundbreaking innovation, and care for its community,” Goldberg said. “I have spent my life telling stories that make a difference. As a journalist who is committed to helping and reflecting the communities we serve, I’m honored to be a part of GBH’s next chapter.”