Production Grant to Fund Gallery of Sustainability-Themed Art for Film and TV

The Sustainable Production Alliance said Tuesday that it has teamed with nonprofit Global Inheritance to curate a collection of artwork that features environmental messaging. These pieces will be cleared for use onscreen in future films and series produced by SPA, the Producer’s Guild of America’s Green Committee and Green Film School Alliance members.

The collection was developed through Global Inheritance’s POSTed Studio program and will integrate environmental messages in places such as billboards, bus shelter signs, college dorm room posters and other placements for use on screen, as part of set decoration. Gossip Girl set decorator Joe Thompson has already signed on to utilize all 10 pieces in the show’s upcoming season.

“Environmental messaging comes in various forms, and art used as part of set decoration has the ability to convey powerful messages,” SPA member and HBO/HBOMax director of sustainability Heidi Kindberg said in a statement. “Having this Global Inheritance-developed artwork at our productions’ disposal will create more opportunities to contribute to the climate narrative.”

“The future of great storytelling includes content centered on improving the health of our planet. Through our collaboration with SPA, we hope to make it easier than ever before to promote environmental messages on-screen,” said Eric Ritz, executive director and founder of Global Inheritance. “This opportunity aligns with Global Inheritance’s mission to use POSTed Studio art as a vehicle to spread information about the environmental challenges we face and help push public consensus towards action.”

SPA, a group of film, TV and streaming companies dedicated to transforming the entertainment business into a more sustainable industry, counts Amazon Studios, Amblin Partners, Disney, Fox Corporation, Hasbro Inc., NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Participant, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery as its members.

The Alliance’s grant program annually awards a nonprofit organization for its contributions to the advancement of sustainable production. Previous grant recipients include Rock and Wrap It Up, the Hollywood Food Coalition and Lifecycle Building Centre in Atlanta.