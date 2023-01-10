Nick Jonas and Eva Longoria Among SXSW 2023 Keynote Speakers

Additional speakers and a new keynote session have been revealed for South by Southwest 2023.

Event organizers announced Tuesday that featured speakers for the 37th edition of the annual conference spotlighting the convergence of technology and the film and music industries include Eric André, Blxst, Josh D’Amaro, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Flowers, Gottmik, Nick Jonas, Martin Luther King III, Damon Lindelof, Eva Longoria, Alexis Ohanian, Maya Penn, Austin Russell, RZA, Dan Schulman, Simran Jeet Singh, Cheryl Strayed, Jen Wong and more.

‘Unfold The Universe: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope’ was also named as a new keynote session at SXSW. It will include members of the James Webb Space Telescope team and feature a never-before-seen image.

“We are honored to host a Keynote Session featuring members of the James Webb Space Telescope team,” said Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer and co-president. “They join an impressive group of Featured Speakers who have consistently strived for progress and discovery across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, technology, transportation, food and the arts.”

Previously announced featured speakers include Sandy Carter, Allyson Felix, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Chris Hyams, Daniel Lubetzky, Guy Moot, Cecile Richards, Sophia Roe, Douglas Rushkoff, Nabiha Syed, Amy Webb, Andrew Callaghan, David Chang, Julia Ducournau, Scott Galloway, Valerie June, Miranda Kerr, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cheech Marin, Hamilton Morris, Esther Perel, Ginni Rometty, Kara Swisher, Anne Wojcicki and more.

So far, other sessions announced were ‘Autonomous Driving: More Time to Do What You Love,’ ‘Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of Disney Parks Storytelling,’ ‘Crushing: The Burden of Diabetes on Patients,’ ‘Don’t be a Drag, Just be a Queen,’ ‘Have a Good Trip: Psychedelics in Film and TV,’ ‘How Music, Entrepreneurship & Independence Intersect’ and ‘Voting is a Civil Rights Issue.’

SXSW’s 2023 edition is set to take place in Austin, Texas on March 10-19.