SXSW Expands to Australia With 2023 Conference and Festival in Sydney

SXSW, the annual conference and festival in Austin, Texas, that brings together leaders across entertainment and technology, is launching a new iteration in Sydney, Australia, beginning in 2023.

Taking places next year from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, SXSW Sydney will serve a similar purpose as SXSW in Austin but for the Asia Pacific region, organizers said on Wednesday. The seven-day conference and festival will be hosted in partnership with the New South Wales government’s Destination NSW tourism agency and the events company TEG.

Prospective attendees and partners for SXSW in Sydney can register online at sxswsydney.com. The conference and expo events will primarily take place in Sydney’s ICC convention center, while other venues around the central business district will be announced at a later date. Geoff Jones, the group CEO of TEG, will serve as the event producer of SXSW Sydney. Colin Daniels, the executive director of Handsome Tours, a local promoter acquired by TEG last year, will be the managing director.

The U.S. version of SXSW will still take place next year from March 10 to March 19 in Austin, Texas.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique,” Roland Swenson, the CEO and co-founder of SXSW, said in a statement. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” Jones added. “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content.”

P-MRC, which has a joint venture with THR parent company Penske Media Corporation, is a partner and stakeholder in SXSW.