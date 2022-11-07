×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Take-Two Interactive Sees Wider Than Expected Loss, Lowers Guidance

The video game company lowered its guidance due to "a more cautious view" of the economy.

Strauss Zelnick Take Two
Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Take-Two Interactive reported a wider than expected net loss for its second quarter Monday, with a net loss of $257 million compared to company guidance of $144 million to $160 million. 

The video game gaming company reported second-quarter net revenue of $1.4 billion, in line with the company’s guidance, and up from $858.2 a year earlier. Shares of the Take-Two Interactive fell 15 percent after hours Monday. 

This is the first full-quarter reflecting Take-Two Interactive’s acquisition of Zynga, which closed on May 23, 2022. Net bookings reached $1.5 billion, in line with company guidance. 

Related Stories

Cinemark Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Business

Cinemark Loss Narrows Despite Challenge From Lack of Fall Releases

Emmys BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Business

AMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 Percent

The largest contributors to net revenue in the quarter were NBA(R) 2K22 and NBA 2K23; Grand Theft Auto(R) Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Empires & Puzzles(TM); Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio; Toon Blast(TM); Red Dead Redemption(R) 2 and Red Dead Online; Words With Friends(TM); Merge Dragons!(TM); and Toy Blast(TM).

“We posted another consecutive quarter of solid results, with Net Bookings of $1.5 billion, underscoring our ability to launch exciting new games and content updates across our portfolio,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “We continue to make excellent progress with our integration of Zynga, and we remain highly optimistic about the vast, long-term growth potential for the mobile industry, which is expected to reach over $160 billion in gross bookings within the next four years.”

Last quarter, Zelnick warned of softness in the mobile gaming space due to macroeconomic trends. On Monday, Take-Two further reduced its forecast for the year due to “a more cautious view” of those trends.

“We now expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.4 to $5.5 billion in Fiscal 2023. Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile,” management said in the press release. 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad