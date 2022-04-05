Talent Agent Phoebe Burnham Joins APA (Exclusive)

APA has hired talent agent Phoebe Burnham.

The daughter of veteran Hollywood talent agent John Burnham began her career in 2015 working in the mailroom at ICM. Burnham was promoted to assistant, first for talent agent Andrew Rogers and then TV talent agent Craig Shapiro.

She was then promoted to talent agent in 2019, before coming over to APA in a hire announced by APA president Jim Osborne on Tuesday. Burnham marks the second ICM agent to join APA’s ranks in recent weeks.

After three years at ICM where he represented non-scripted showrunners, producers, documentary directors, production companies and on-camera talent, Seth Lawrence joined the talent agency as senior vp in the alternative & factual programming department in late February.

“ICM had a long history of creating excellent agents, and Phoebe is no exception. We are very pleased to have her join APA at a time of growth and opportunity for our company in this rapidly-changing agency landscape,” Osborne said in a statement.

A graduate of the University of Arizona where she earned her degree in film and television, Burnham also worked for ICM partner Ted Chervin in the agency’s TV literary department before interning at HBO ahead of graduation in 2015.