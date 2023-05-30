Tamaya Petteway Named SVP of Partnerships at Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions has named Tamaya Petteway svp of partnerships.

In her role, Petteway will run the sponsorship division overseeing revenue streams and profits related to sponsors, advertisers, locations, and venues. She will also lead sales initiatives and strategy across all DCP platforms.

Petteway, who joins the company on June 12, will report to Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and CEO of DCP, and DCP’s COO Mike Kohn.

Petteway moves to DCP from Endemol Shine North America, where most recently she was svp of brand, partnerships, licensing and digital. She worked on brand partnerships for shows such as Fox’s MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, TBS’ Wipeout, Peacock’s The Courtship and Disney+’s Foodtastic. Prior to Endemol Shine, she worked at Universal Music Group and CORE Media 19.

“Tamaya brings incredible experience, talent and authority to the role,” said Penske in a statement. “Her unique skill set, enthusiasm for entertainment and creative approach are one of a kind and I look forward to watching her evolve the sponsorship strategy at DCP for the future.”

“Having worked on some of the biggest brands in TV and entertainment, I’m beyond excited to join the talented team at Dick Clark Productions and work across its extraordinary portfolio of iconic live event programming and legendary TV properties,” said Petteway in a statement. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to marry my background in TV and music to build long term strategic brand partnerships, bring to life creative integrations and customized 360 sponsorship programs that will enable consumer brands to authentically reach targeted audiences, and influence viewers and fans of pop-culture to interact and experience DCP’s award shows and events in highly relevant, innovative, and entertaining ways.”

DCP is a unit of Penske Media Eldridge. PME is a subsidiary and joint venture between Penske Media, parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, and Eldridge.