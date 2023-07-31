Tamron Hall Signs With UTA, Range Media (Exclusive)

Daytime talk show host Tamron Hall has signed with UTA and Range Media Partners for representation.

Hall is coming up on the fifth season of her syndicated talk show, which launched in 2019 and is produced by ABC News and distributed by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. Hall has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for hosting the program, which has averaged over one million viewers and has seen consistent year-over-year ratings growth in multiple categories.

A veteran journalist, Hall worked for years at NBC News and MSNBC, including becoming the first African American co-host at NBC’s Today show. She is also the author of the thriller novel As the Wicked Watch.

“Tamron is a multifaceted talent and creator whose resume includes everything from winning awards as a talk show host and journalist, to being an acclaimed novelist. She has extraordinary creativity and drive and we’re delighted to partner with her and bring the full range of UTA’s capabilities to her ventures across entertainment, media and business,” said Jay Sures, UTA’s vice-chairman.

“We are wildly impressed by the career Tamron has built. Her brilliance is evident in all she does, leading her to tremendous success across a diverse slate of projects. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with her, and supporting all her current and future aspirations,” said Michael J. Kagan and Denise Draper, co-heads of non-scripted TV at Range Media Partners.

Hall will continue to be represented by Bianca Levin at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.