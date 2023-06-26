Teamsters Union Allocates $2M to Aid Members During Writers Strike

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is allocating $2 million to aid members that are in financial straits amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

The labor organization, which represents drivers, location managers and casting directors, among others in entertainment, will be creating a fund to assist members in need after its general executive board unanimously approved the action. Particular eligibility criteria have yet to be announced, but the fund will be dedicated to all Teamsters that work in the entertainment industry, the union announced on Monday.

“We can’t rely on employers to protect and support our members,” the union’s general president Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “Teamsters protect Teamsters. This money will go to support hardworking families.”

Fellow entertainment crew union IATSE announced that it was directing the same amount to a series of established industry charities earlier this month in order to help its members facing tough times. The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors Fund), the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the Inevitable Foundation and Humanitas are just some of the institutions that are likewise offering support to striking writers and/or to other workers in the entertainment industry whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the work stoppage.

Many members of the Teamsters have been visibly supportive of the writers’ strike since it began on May 2. Empowered by a clause in their contract that shields members from discipline if they respect a picket line, various Teamster-driven trucks have turned around when faced with striking writers at production locations, helping the writers expediently shut down ongoing productions and disrupt day-to-day activities at studios.

Lindsay Dougherty, the director of the union’s motion picture and theatrical trade division and western region vice president said in a statement that studios and tech companies “should be ashamed of themselves for playing games with people’s livelihoods.” She added, “We are committed to making sure our members are protected and getting this money into their hands as soon as possible.”